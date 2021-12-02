Miguel Herrera wants Sebastián Córdova in Tigres

In the absence of some details, the transaction between Sebastian Cordova and Uriel Antuna is about to shake the market: two elements with a lot of projection and beloved at other times in America and Chivas would be exchanged. Both the directives and the two strategists involved agree with the operation.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

However, in the last hours an unexpected competitor has emerged and which must be paid attention to due to its economic capacity: the Tigers from Miguel Herrera. In that line, El Piojo referred positively to the possibility of incorporating his former manager in an interview he conducted with ESPN.

“For me (Córdova) it is very important. If they tell me to change, I raise my hand because I like it. I always asked for it and I tried to make sure it was at its best”, the helmsman of Los Felinos pointed out.

However, despite the fact that the negotiation between Las Águilas and El Rebaño exists, it does not really create the possibility that it will come to fruition: “I doubt it. I am almost sure that it is a lie because they would not negotiate a player that way and less one of that class. Sebastián needed much more determination, much more perseverance to be playing. With me he always responded. When I demanded him, the man always stuck his head out and put the team on his shoulder, scored goals. “

“It is the same because of how the player feels. Now it is a better change for Solari because for me Córdova was a starter in my team. Now he is looking in Córdova for a stimulant because of the need and because of his quality. It is in the analysis that he is not the decisive player that America wants, because that is how the coach wants it “, added.