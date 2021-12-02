Miguel Herrera used a phrase by Santiago Ormeño to motivate Tigres

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 11:35:14





“I think the key is going to be the claw and the heart that is put. They are not a very dynamic team, they have many figures that sometimes stop running a few meters ”, this was the statement that Santiago Ormeño, player of the Lion, he did last Monday at a press conference, prior to the Ida semifinal in which Tigres beat La Fiera 2-1.

The words from the forward Mexican were used by the technical director from the northern box Miguel Herrera, to motivate your playersthat last night they managed to turn the scoreboard in five minutes and already in the compensation time.

An image circulating on social media shows a sheet with the printed statement of Ormeño, pasted on a door of the dressing room of the University Stadium, in which some words were crossed out with a pen for what the statement had a positive intention.

“They are a very dynamic team, they have many figures and they don’t stop running”, Thus was the text that the players of the team of New Lion.

What does Tigres need to advance to the End?

With yesterday’s result, the Tigers will qualify for the Final of the Tournament Opening 2019 with any win and draw. While Leon is only worth the triumphfo in the Vuelta to qualify for the championship series.