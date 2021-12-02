Miguel Herrera: Tigres was the one who sought to win, not León

Jorge Rosales

University Stadium, Nuevo León / 02.12.2021 00:07:27





Although he stated that “football is not fair”, Miguel Herrera He said after the Tigres comeback against León that this Wednesday the team that sought to win the Semifinals first leg, backed by the 30 shots of his pupils and arguing that the visitor found himself only with one ball, although they also finished off the post twice.

“The match was won by the team that sought to win it. In the first half the goals did not fall and in the second we took risks, we are home, they found a ball to make their goal and we have to risk not to get a result so in their favor, “he said.

“We brought in people who came in to do what they have to do, I don’t have an 11, I have 25 players willing to enter and break their souls. The team that sought to win won, the statistics are clear and those who entered the exchange did well and I’m calm with the team’s determination, but we haven’t won anything, we won the first half “.

The Louse commented that the 2-1 was a prize for personality that they showed against the Fiera, since it was difficult for them to be forceful, but they were not satisfied with the draw that Florian Thauvin got and in five minutes they turned it around.

“Football is football, sometimes the one who deserves it does not win and today the team did not lower its arms to go look for the result and we found it with a great goal by Florian and with the attitude of the team to seek victory. It is a reward for determination, beyond who deserves or does not deserve, “he added.

Cocoliso changed boos for applause: Louse

Miguel Herrera highlighted the performance of Carlos González for the second consecutive game, since after the good game he had against Santos, he now put a goal and an assist against the Panzas Verdes, changing the boos of the people throughout the tournament.