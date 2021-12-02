Microsoft is increasingly aggressive so that you do not download Chrome from Edge

Browsers are one of those fields in which big technology continues to fight like a decade ago. From Genbeta we have positioned ourselves on several occasions in favor of the new Microsoft Edge. It seems to us the most complete in general, they are doing a great job with him and he just keeps getting better. That said, as they have in Neowin, and as we have seen, Microsoft is applying with Edge a bit of the medicine that Chrome has previously used with it.

The news is that if we open the Chrome download website from Microsoft Edge (on Windows, nothing appears on macOS), we will receive a rather intrusive browser notice that will try to convince us to stay in Edge. The notice is produced just by entering the web, we do not even have to click on download. But being a download website, Microsoft is clear about why we enter it.





This is the message that we have been able to verify on our own:

Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.

27 TRICKS and TIPS to MASTER MICROSOFT EDGE like a PROFESSIONAL

Microsoft says Chrome “is very 2008” despite being nearly identical





In the screenshot we can see how intrusive Microsoft is when we enter the Chrome website. Use the browser’s native notification interface, and there is no way to tell him not to show us something like that again. In addition, the clickable button that it shows us says “Browse safely now”, implying that browsing is insecure with Chrome. To this, according to what Neowin has verified, there are messages such as “That browser is very 2008! You know what’s new? Microsoft Edge.”

Neither of the two notices Microsoft is showing makes sense. Without Chrome, the current Edge would not exist, because without Chrome there would be no Chromium and therefore there would be no basis on which to build this version of the browser. It is true that Microsoft adds many security functions and other sections, but under no circumstances can Chrome be considered an insecure browser. If it were, Microsoft would probably be in charge of contributing to the Chromium project what is necessary to make its own code more robust in that sense.



Neowin sighting.

Even if it is in a humorous tone, it is not very logical to say that Chrome is very 2008 when, as we say, they are practically identical. Microsoft is making huge strides with Edge, which we recognize for productivity (collections or vertical tabs can be a wonder to many), but it hasn’t changed the essence of what a modern browser is or offer changes so substantial as to be considered modern versus. your competitor.

The user should not suffer the consequences of this war

That both companies are fighting a battle should not impact the user in the form of these notices. Because yes, Google has also been insistent that we use Chrome while using their services (from the search engine to Docs) with non-Chrome browsers. The strides that Google has put on the old Edge and other browsers are part of what led Microsoft to adopt Chromium, in order to ensure greater compatibility.

Microsoft already has the best poster for Edge (although it can be criticized from the point of view of the competition), and it is none other than Windows 10 and Windows 11. Like Chrome on Android, the browser is pre-installed on the world’s most used desktop operating system, with a huge difference over competitors.

Microsoft already has the best poster for Edge (Windows 10 and 11). You don’t need these ads to convince us of anything, and a higher market share than ever is your best asset.

But Microsoft seems not to be enough, and in addition to forcing you to use it to make the first navigation in the system when it is clean, it wants to convince you to stay aggressively. And the thing does not have to do only with these notices when browsing, but with even stricter decisions for the user, for which Windows 11 will force us to continue opening Edge even if we have another predefined browser.

You might think that Microsoft is promoting the use of Edge in this way because the browser is not doing well. But according to the Statcounter data, this is not the case. In less than 10 years, the new Edge has gone from having a 0% share to close to 10% today. It is a great number, but more if we put it in context.

The old Edge, pre-installed in Windows 10, never reached 5% share. With the new one, Firefox has been overtaken, which continues to fall, while Chrome also goes down (although very slowly). There have never been so many good browsers to choose from, and from Genbeta we prefer that Microsoft, which is the best thing that has happened to Chrome, instead of the one that fights it with the aforementioned practices.