Megan Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself while trying to impress the actress

Machine Gun Kelly has attended the program ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘with a shirt with the face of his partner, Megan fox, in his movie ‘Diabolic temptation‘. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, has spoken of a painful clown that he did early in his relationship with Fox.

Host Fallon refers to Kelly’s friend, Pete davidson, who has previously told a story about how he fell off the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage after trying to grab the comedian when he was a bruise on the tailbone. When asked how the injury was done Kelly replies: “I had a confrontation with Post malone at a beer pong game. “

Kelly admits that he tried to impress audiences with his introduction by sliding down a railing that had a giant spike at the end. “This was also just when I started dating Megan. It was a bad night“He laughs.” I won the beer pong game. I went home. “But his injuries that night didn’t end there.

“Travis [Barker] gave me this … He gave me a knife that had an etching from the new album. And I was like, ‘Oh, look at this. This is really cool. ‘ And I threw it up and it fell into my hand“, Explain.

The singer says he was so busy watching Fox that ended up accidentally stabbing himself: “You know how you pull it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her and said, ‘Look at this,’ “she says before mimicking the knife stuck in the side of her hand, wincing.

Kelly jokes that she covered it up at the time, but adds: “And the next morning, as soon as she left, I was like: ‘I need points immediately‘. I have a bruise on my tailbone and a knife in my hand. ”

The couple have been dating since 2020 and their intense romance is getting more and more serious. A source has told ET that he is likely to propose to her in the future: “They are very much in love and more than obsessed with each other. They are ready to take the next step in their relationship.“.” Kelly has been telling her friends that he is planning to propose to her“, Add.

