Meet the actresses who played Cinderella before Camila Cabello

Before the modernization of ‘Cinderella’ played by Camila Cabello, There were many actresses who went through the same role. The actresses who played Cinderella before Camila Cabello | Source: Espinof



There are many remakes that have been made for the history of Cinderella, each in its own way and with a different style. Since Cinderella was released in 2021, different data emerged that may surprise fans, it is a modern version interpreted by Camila Cabello, but as many remember Camila She is not the first to play Cinderella, as important figures in the show would have already done so.





The versions of ‘Cinderella’

After its premiere in Amazon prime On September 3, the way of telling the story of Cinderella gave a lot to talk about, especially because of the varied versions that this story has, which have starred actresses such as Hilary Duff, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

If you were born in 2000 you will surely remember these versions of Cinderella:

Poster of the movie ‘A Modern Cinderella’ | Source: Amazon

A modern Cinderella

Selena Gomez stars in this story, released in 2008 with the aim of modernize cinderella, because the protagonist was clear about her dream of becoming a professional ballerina, the castle in the fairy tale was replaced by a school where Selena faces multiple difficulties to realize her dream and shine during the prom, here the prince is also a lover of dance

A Cinderella story

This version starring Hilary Duff It is another modernization of Cinderella, but this time she tries to get away from a stepmother and stepsisters who make her life miserable, while she tries to get into college.

Hillary falls in love in the movie with one of the most popular boys and soccer star, but texts him incognito to protect his identity, with a comic plot and that makes believe in fairy tales, Sam (Hillary Duff) takes back his father’s restaurant, enters college, and pairs with the man of her dreams.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

This version released in 98, does represent the real and classic story created by the brothers grimm, in her drew Barrymore She finds herself trapped in a castle, constantly humiliated by everyone, awaiting her rescue and marrying a prince. The story, although it remains faithful to the classic tale, maintained the acceptance of the followers thanks to Drew’s excellent performance.

Some of these versions of Cinderella are available on streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, among others. If you want to see the version of Camila Cabello you can see it through your subscription Amazon Prime.