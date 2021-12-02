McDonald’s reopens iconic Polanco restaurant and offers a new consumer experience

McDonald’s has reopened its iconic Polanco restaurant and, as part of its strategy, is offering a new consumer experience.

In 2017, Blvd. Manuel Ávila Camacho No. 137 sported one of the main McDonald’s branches completely demolished, leaving behind one of the most iconic restaurants in Mexico City.

Today, four years later, the branch is back with a new proposal in which digitization is part of the experience it offers to new and, above all, to old customers of the same.

Let’s take into account that, today and more than ever, digitization has come to change our way of thinking, being, consuming, acting and even talking.

For years, thanks to the advancement of technology, people have been adapting to a digital life that, without a doubt, has many nuances; It has its pros and cons, but it is there and its presence will be permanent and will even have a better development.

Starting from this, the pandemic represented a new scenario for people, brands, stores, and so on. In order to avoid crowds and, consequently, Covid-19 infections, the trend is now focused on topics such as eCommerce or online shopping, but also on apps to order food at home and, in some cases, on initiatives technology within the stores themselves that, in short, are setting the standard to follow for what is to come.

In this way, and within this context, what McDonald’s offers consumers is subscribed to with the reopening of its Polanco restaurant.

Now, customers will have the opportunity to personalize their orders through the digital kiosks that are just when entering the restaurant, an initiative that is part of their strategy. “Future Experience”, which has to do with this trend of using digital in order to provide a new way for consumers to place their orders.

Let us remember that, once Covid-19 became present in society at a global level, human contact was one of the losses that people suffered the most; from that moment on, practically everything moved towards digitization.

In that sense, let’s not forget that, at present, and there are platforms such as Uber Eats, DiDi Food, Rappi, among others, that offer the user a more comfortable way to do their shopping without leaving home and, sometimes, with a great effectiveness.

Of course, McDonald’s bet is different, but in the end it corresponds to these ways that, now, consumers have to connect with reality or with the so-called “new normal”; technology at the service of users.

Also, a few weeks ago, we learned about the case of the first Starbucks smart coffee maker that was opened in the United States, where, now, contact with other people is no longer necessary to place an order or even to pay for it.

The Starbucks thing was an alliance with Amazon, in which the cafeteria employees prepare the entire order, but customers pay digitally, without linking with humans to carry out this task.

On that line is what McDonald’s is proposing now with the new Polanco branch which, in turn, adjusts to what is in trend among the new generations of consumers, more adapted to digitization, not so much due to a pandemic issue, but of practicality.

