Matt Damon puts his Japanese Pacific Palisades shelter up for sale

If the operation goes well, Matt Damon will have made almost five million euros doing nothing. His Zen-style mansion in Pacific Palisades (California) is for sale for 17.2 million euros, a property he bought in 2015 for 12.3 million to turn it into a contemplative refuge in which to meditate, perhaps, if he will continue to give life to Jason Bourne.

Straight lines and lots of wood

The complex was designed by the KAA Design firm in order to achieve a balance between contemporary Californian style and the evident Japanese influence.

The villa, located on an estate of about 2,000 m2 in one of the richest corners of the area, was designed by the KAA Design firm. The complex consists of 1,250 m2, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms built with noble materials, traditional crafts and in a sustainable way. The master bedroom offers a private terrace with views, massage room and two oversized dressing rooms.

The perimeter is protected by a sophisticated security system and behind a physical hedge that completes the sense of privacy that stars of their stature need.

The entrance is reminiscent of the access to a Japanese temple. Alexis Adams

One of the bedrooms. Alexis Adams

We say villa because Damon’s mansion is made up of several interconnecting pavilions that mix contemporary Californian style with an obvious Japanese influence. For example, the atrium that dominates the main building is almost 11 meters high and is crowned by a mahogany roof, in the manner of a sanctuary. Around it there are different spaces that include from a room with a fireplace to a room with billiards and a bar to have a drink.

Bathroom with views. Alexis Adams

Jason Bourne’s dressing room, no less. Alexis Adams

Outside and surmounted by a ring of thick hedges that offer an intimate atmosphere, access to the complex is through a patio reminiscent of a Zen meditation garden, a Balinese pool and a Hawaiian-inspired outdoor pavilion. Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have three daughters –Isabella, Stella and Gia– and for them they set up a leisure underground with games rooms, although there is also a heated cellar and a perfectly equipped gym.

Leisure room with equipped gym. Alexis Adams

The pool is a haven of peace. Alexis Adams

The lobby. Alexis Adams

Side view of the exterior of the property. Alexis Adams

Life change

The actor also owns a duplex in Brooklyn (New York) but the press has been considering for months that it is possible for him to go with his family to Australia

Although the couple still have another property on the East Coast, a 575 m2 duplex in Brooklyn Heights (New York), which they bought in 2018, it has long been rumored with a move to Australia, specifically, Bryron Bay. That area is heavily focused on surfing and quality tourism and is frequented by celebrities and not just Chris Hemsworth.

In fact, the North American press shuffles the rumor that Damon has already paid 18 million euros for a property in Wategos Bay.

Waiting room. The decoration is exquisite. Alexis Adams