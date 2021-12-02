Matrix 4 has an impressive “amount of humor”: Keanu Reeves

It turns out that there is nothing unintentional in a situation as laughable as Neo in a bathtub, brooding, with a rubber duck on his head. In the words of the star Keanu Reeves, the coming The Matrix Resurrections will have a dose of humor that becomes unusual within the saga. What’s more, such a statement is accompanied by a promise of a different tone and appearance in the fourth installment of The Matrix. Will it be liked by the fans?

This week, EW published a special article on The Matrix Resurrections, whose commercial premiere is already around the corner. There, several statements come together from the director Lana Wachowski and the cast, which is made up of well-known faces but also by several previously unknown within the famous science fiction saga.

Leading the cast will be veterans Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. And we will also witness the presence of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) and of Jessica henwick (game of Thrones). In Henwick’s case, his character is Bugs, a blue-haired holster who will at some point cross paths with Neo. And while the British actor is just making his debut on the grounds of The Matrix, she acknowledges that this fourth film contains “A new tone” and “A new look”. Consequently, Resurrections is more vibrant and “happy”, as exposed to EW.

For his part, Keanu Reeves shared with the media that remained “Impressed by the amount of humor there is” on The Matrix: Resurrections. This should not be misinterpreted as an emulation of the kind of jokes that we would find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, according to the actor’s comments, there will be several moments to burst out laughing, which will coexist with situations of intrigue and — most likely — of inevitable philosophical depth.

«It is about throwing the glove of Matrix again. [La película] she’s super smart, clever, entertaining, suspenseful and fun, “Reeves said.

To the previous attributes, others like “heart” and “humanity” are added, in the words of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. For The Matrix Resurrections, the Emmy-winning actor plays Morpheus, this being a different version from Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy.

Of all the science fiction things I’ve done, Matrix it is the one that is ironically more grounded in reality, “Abdul-Mateen told EW. “There are all the lofty concepts surrounding The Matrix within our history, but there really is a lot of heart and humanity driving this narrative.

The Matrix Resurrections It will hit Mexican theaters on December 22.