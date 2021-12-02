Marvel Studios is not interested in Uncle Ben

Uncle Ben is a very important character to Spider-Man but Marvel Studios have never been interested in using him.

Since he debuted Spider-man from Tom holland at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe They have not told anything about uncle ben and not how he got his powers. One of the explanations they gave a while ago is that as it had already been shown 2 times before in the cinema with the versions of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire now it was no longer so necessary. However, one of the writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) have revealed that they were never interested in the uncle ben.

The screenwriter Jonathan Goldstein who worked for Marvel studios in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and that the year 2022 will premiere Dungeons & Dragons, commented that: “They had no interest in repeating Uncle Ben’s disappearance. We wrote a scene where May takes Peter to the closet and they choose one of Ben’s old suits that she hadn’t thrown away yet. “

This scene was never shot and perhaps it is a good idea that they did not show again how he died. uncle ben, but it is quite incredible that they do not mention it at all. For now, there is only one sentence in an episode of the animated series What if…? where we see Peter parker face a Zombie apocalypse.

Will the same happen with The Fantastic Four?

Yes Marvel studios decided not to show anything of the uncle ben because we had already seen it in the cinema twice, that happens exactly the same for The Fantastic Four. Since they have made two sagas where we have been able to see how he obtains the powers. So these beloved characters could already be established as superheroes and not tell how they acquired all those abilities.

In addition, it has been rumored that we will be able to see first The Fantastic Four in a delivery of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe before he releases his own solo movie. Exactly the same thing that happened with the Spider-man from Tom holland when it was presented in Captain America: Civil War (2016) joining the team of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

While we wait for Marvel studios reveal all your plans, you can see the movies and series of this saga in the streaming platform Disney Plus.