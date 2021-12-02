Marta Ortega, the rich heiress who will take the reins of the fashion giant Inditex

Marta Ortega will be the new president of Intidex, one of the most important textile companies in the world.

Fifteen years ago, Marta Ortega Pérez took a job as a sales associate in one of the Zara stores, which are part of the multimillion-dollar textile conglomerate Inditex, started by her father, Amancio Ortega, in 1975.

At the time, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal you thought you would “not survive” the first work week.

In April 2022, however, the 37-year-old will take over as the new president of the group with a market value of at $ 100 billion, as reported by Inditex on Tuesday.

“You become somewhat addicted to the store”Ortega commented during that conversation in which the media classified it as the “secret to Zara’s success.”

Ortega, who will have the legal capacity of proprietary director (a figure in charge of overseeing the actions of his family in the company), will replace Pablo Isla, who has led the company since 2011 when Amancio Ortega left office.

Along with her, Óscar García Maceiras, a lawyer who worked in the Inditex group, will also start as executive director, performing in various administrative positions.

Image by Marta Ortega

Inditex shares fell almost 5% on Tuesday after the announcement.

“I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood and I have learned from all the great professionals with whom I have worked for the past 15 years,” Ortega said after hearing the news.

Under Inditex there are seven other powerful brands beyond Zara: Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Oysho, Zara Home, Stradivarius and Uterqüe.

Ortega will have under his supervision more than 6,600 stores globally, according to the company on its website.

Inditex also has factories, distribution centers, sales and suppliers.

Who is the woman who will become one of the most powerful businesswomen in the world?

The youngest daughter

Marta Ortega is the youngest of Amancio’s daughters.

She was born in 1984, as a result of the businessman’s second marriage, to Flora Pérez Marcote, who previously worked as a seamstress in the first workshop founded by the millionaire in the 1970s in A Coruña, northwestern Spain.

Amancio Ortega left the presidency of Inditex in 2011.

The businesswoman studied at the European Business School in London. Before that, she was also a student at a Jesuit school in A Coruña and went through boarding school in Switzerland.

The heiress has been married twice. First with the rider Sergio Álvarez Moya, with whom he had a son and from whom he separated in 2015.

In 2018 she married Carlos Torretta, a representative of models linked to the world of fashion, with whom she just celebrated her third wedding anniversary.

What are your ties to the company?

Currently, who will be the new president of Inditex works in Zara’s fashion design department.

He was in charge of leading several campaigns that strengthened the image of the brand worldwide and the launch of Zara’s limited collections such as SRPLS and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“I think it is important to build bridges between haute couture and the street, between the past and the present, between technology and fashion, between art and its functionality,” said Ortega Pérez in his interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“Not only some people should have access to high quality,” he added.

Marta Ortega

The right choice?

Analysis by Vivienne Nunis, BBC Business Reporter

Marta Ortega Pérez started working for Inditex in a store in London 15 years ago.

Her new job will be as president of the company, helping run a retail giant with nearly 7,000 stores, more than 8,000 factories and a market value of $ 100 billion.

Is he the right person for the job?

She has said that she has grown up around the company and learned a lot while working there formally.

But some see the move as the Spanish version of the HBO series Succession, in which members of a family are chosen preferentially for the best positions over the best qualified people on the team.

Inditex’s shares definitely fell after his appointment.

Together with the new general manager, Óscar García Maceiras, Marta Ortega Pérez will face countless challenges.

At a time when consumers are mindful of the environmental costs of fast fashion, Zara in particular is a rare case, as its reputation is based on bringing style trends to the High Street shops of London. quickly and cheaply.

There is also concern about the supply chain.

This week alone, French authorities in the city of Bordeaux rejected a plan for a Zara store to expand, following allegations that the fashion brand has benefited from forced labor by ethnic Uighurs in China. [algo que la empresa niega].

The new CEO and new president are unlikely to lead the Inditex ship without the help of founder Amancio.

When he resigned as president in 2011, he did not completely dissociate himself. Instead, the man known as “The Boss” has remained very connected to the company.

Although he is now in his 80s, it is a safe bet that he will continue to be, even with the appointment of the new executive team.

