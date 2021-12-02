Mark Whalberg’s transformation to play Father Stu, the priest who was a boxer

The film is being made based on the life of father Stuart Long, and its protagonist, Mark Whalberg, shared how he transformed his body and gained 9 kilos in just 3 weeks to be able to interpret the different stages of the boxer.

He discovered his faith as an adult, was baptized, ordained and had to live his priesthood with a neurodegenerative disease that prevented him from moving freely, but not from evangelizing and inspiring love and great works until the end.

The filming, according to the specialized site IMDB, began on April 12. From the images shared by Whalberg, it began with the stage in which Stuart Long was a young athlete who played American football and competed in boxing at his University, a sport he thought he could dedicate himself to. But jaw surgery made him abandon that option and led him to try his luck as an actor in Los Angeles.

Denied religion

In those years, although he had attended a Catholic school, Stuart denied religion. But during that period of setbacks his conversion began to germinate. “God was working behind the scenes,” Stu recalled later; also inspired by the conversion of Saint Augustine, when he related “you were inside me and I outside”. Tarde loved him, like the saint of Hippo, but never so much.

A traffic accident on his motorcycle that almost took his life was the before and after. On the brink of death, his father and his girlfriend were summoned for the last goodbye, but Stuart, against the odds, survived. And then he described having felt a strong supernatural experience.

After leaving the hospital, he went to the nearest parish

At the same time, he asked for baptism, he devoted himself fully to parish life, grew up in Marian spirituality with the Legion of Mary, committed himself to the defense of life and actively participated in the resistance to the construction of a clinic for Planned Parenthood, and after a few years he entered the Seminary.

Fair use

While in seminary, Stuart was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that was impairing his muscle control and expressing himself in a similar way to ALS.

He required crutches for his ordination, and later he lived much of his priesthood in a wheelchair. He passed away in 2014, at the age of 50, but illness did not prevent him from preaching the gospel, accompanying families, confessing, and inspiring lives in the Diocese of Helena.

Whalberg is especially involved with filming the life of Father Stu. According to The Hollywood ReporterIt is a desire that he has had for six years and has committed his own funds for the production.

Whalberg has never refused to speak about his Catholic faith, and he even proudly animated the vigil with Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia in 2015.

Your daily routine outside of filming

He joined forces to recount the life of Father Stu with Mel Gibson, director of The passion, who will play Stuart’s father. He accompanied his son during his last years, helping him to live his priesthood despite his illness.

According to the outlet, if it works, the film could define the career of Whalberg, who has already been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Departed, and for the production of the film The fighter.

On one occasion, Whalberg shared his daily routine outside of filming on his social networks. Between his activities, he spends half an hour in personal prayer before starting his day, and then two daily workouts.





The first of an hour and a half, at 3.40 in the morning, and the second of an hour at 16. With that rhythm, it will not be difficult for him to regain his normal weight after playing Father Stu, for whom he has already gained 9 kilos , but he hopes to go up another 9 more.