Mark Vanderloo Jr. takes over from his father as a model

The new generations of models are going strong, ready to show that they have a lot to offer. It is the case of Leni, daughter of Heidi Klum, of Iris and Rafferty, children of Jude Law, or of Lily-rose, daughter of Johnny Depp, who are advancing their careers by leaps and bounds. In addition to their talent and beauty, they all have something in common and that is that they are children of some of the most famous stars of all time. The same thing happens to Mark Vanderloo Jr., son of Mark Vanderloo, who was once the most famous and best valued model in the world. We met him a couple of years ago thanks to the advertising campaign he did with his father for the Massimo Dutti firm (carried out by the prestigious Hunter & Gatti), however, the young man has grown and changed a lot.

Mark what now he is 17 years oldHe has done some modeling work (like these photos he did for Mango), but is very focused on his studies. Mark Vanderloo’s youngest son and fellow model Robine van der Meer He grew up in Ibiza but a couple of years ago he returned home with his whole family and they settled in Amsterdam (Holland), where they couldn’t be happier. As can be read in his resume, he works with the modeling agency Sight Management Studio, based in Barcelona, ​​and his hallmarks are undoubtedly his sweet features and blue eyes, which they remember their father’s. Will he manage to become an iconic model like he did?

“With values ​​of humility and effort instilled by his family, Mark promises to be one of the faces to be reckoned with in the coming seasons,” they say from their agency. They work on it other renowned models such as Andrés Velencoso, Oriol Elcaho and Davinia Pelegrí, Gabriel Aubry, Noah Mills, Clara Mas, Marica Pellegrinelli, Greta Hofer or Alejandra Alonso, as well as Mark Vanderloo himself, who was one of the most recognized models of the 90s and 2000s and the first male supermodel in history. During his more than 20 years of career, he has walked the most important catwalks in the world such as Paris, Milan or New York, and has starred in campaigns for the most prestigious firms, such as Hugo Boss, Donna Karan, Armani, Valentino or Calvin Klein, among many. In his career as an actor, his participation in the film stands out Celebrity by Woody Allen or the short The Tale of a Fairy, directed by Karl Lagerfeld in 2011, in addition to being under the command of Emilio Aragón for the Spanish series Javier no longer lives alone.

As we said, he currently resides in Amsterdam with his wife and two children: Emma and Mark. The couple said ‘yes, I do’ in the summer of 2011 in a ceremony that took place in the magical place of the islet of S’Espalmador, located to the north of the island of Formentera, in which their children played a very important role, since they were in charge of carrying the earnest money. “Our marriage is ideal and the wedding was the celebration of our love“, he told HELLO! some time ago, assuring that he hoped “to be a model father” for his children.





