Marcelo Flores has already joined the Mexican National Team in the CAR

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 01.12.2021





Little by little the Mexican team who will face chili in Austin, Texas on December 8 begins to take shape at the High Performance Center, since Gerardo Martino I already work with 20 players, including Marcelo Flores, who received permission from the England Arsenal to play this game.

The Chelo is the youngest item on the list that will unveil the Tata martino in the following days and that he is having new faces for this last commitment of 2021.

Next to flowers Players such as Sebastián Córdova, Salvador Reyes, Erick Aguirre, Alfonso González, Emilio Lara, Mauro Lainez, Jordan Silva, Isrel Reyes, Alan Cervantes, Omar Campos, Carlos Acevedo, Eduardo Aguirre and Luis Ángel Malagón.

These players join the six who were already working in the CAR since the beginning of the week led by Santiago Gimenez, Luis Olivas, Julián Araujo, Efraín Álvarez, Fernando Beltrán and Uriel antuna.

The Selection will be traveling to Austin, Texas next Sunday and this duel against the Andeans should help him so that Tata can see other players and refresh the deck for the playoff games against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.