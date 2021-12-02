Manchester United beat Arsenal with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo today for the Premier League | Result and summary | SPORT-TOTAL
90 + 1 ‘ST | The referee adds five minutes.
90 ‘ST | CHANGE IN MANCHESTER
Enter van de Beek; Bruno Fernandes leaves.
89 ‘ST | CHANGE IN MANCHESTER
Enter Martial; Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.
86 ‘ST | Arsenal is focused on attack and Manchester defends with everything.
85 ‘ST | We are entering the final stretch of commitment. Manchester United are beating Arsenal at home.
81 ‘ST | CHANGE IN MANCHESTER
Enter Lingard; Rashford exits.
80 ‘ST | CHANGES IN ARSENAL
Enter Lacazette and Nketiah; Aubameyang and Odegaard depart.
78 ‘ST | DE GEA PLUG!
The goalkeeper took the goal away from Aubameyang (Arsenal) inside the small area. Shortcut.
71 ‘ST | CHANGE IN ARSENAL
Enter Saka; exits Smith Rowe.
70 ‘ST | GOOOOOOOOOOOL MANCHESTER UNITED!
Cristiano Ronaldo again, now a penalty kick. The Portuguese scored his double.
66 ‘ST | FROM GEA!
The goalkeeper cleared Aubameyang’s shot well.
60 ‘ST | We have a match. Arsenal’s draw maintains the round trip match.
55 ‘ST | GOOOOOOOOOOL OF ARSENAL!
Odegaard came back quickly and matched the shares at Old Trafford.
52 ‘ST | GOOOOOOOOL OF UNITED!
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared inside the area to make it 2-1 for the Red Devils.
50 ‘ST | United has done better in this complementary part. They are generating various attacks.
47 ‘ST | UFFFFFFFFFFF!
A great shot by Cristiano Ronaldo who was destined for a goal, but the Arsenal goalkeeper cut it off in a great way.
46 ‘ST | No changes on both teams.
45 ‘ST | START THE SECOND TIME!
45 + 4 ‘PT | BREAK!
Manchester United and Arsenal draw 1-1 for the Premier League.
45 + 3 ‘PT | GOOD TRY CR7!
The Portuguese tried to surprise with a ‘chalaca’, but the ball went wide.
45 + 1 ‘PT | The referee added four minutes.
45 ‘PT | YELLOW CARD
McTominay is booked at Manchester United for a hard foul.
43 ‘PT | GOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF MANCHESTER!
Bruno Fernandes found the ball inside the areas after a good collective play and tied the game.
42 ‘PT | The shot by Partey (Arsenal) ended up colliding with a teammate and will be a goal kick for Manchester.
41 ‘PT | Very dangerous free kick for Arsenal. It is close to the area.
39 ‘PT | Arsenal takes its time with every play or stopped ball. They know the importance of going to rest with the partial victory.
37 ‘PT | WATCH OUT!
Martinelli (Arsenal) was facing the goal, but luckily for United his shot went wide.
35 ‘PT | Telles (United) fell into the Arsenal area and claimed a penalty, but the referee said nothing happened.
33 ‘PT | It costs Manchester a lot to associate in rival field. Arsenal is defending very well.
30 ‘PT | We completed the first half hour of play. For now Arsenal prevails at Old Trafford.
27 ‘PT | United’s best moment in the game. Dominate and quickly recover the ball. They look for the spaces.
25 ‘PT | This is how Arsenal celebrated Smith Rowe’s goal.
23 ‘PT | Arsenal are now retreating a bit and looking to come out fast from the counterattack.
20 ‘PT | Manchester United turns to attack! The team has advanced its lines looking for a tie.
18 ‘PT | UFFFFFF!
Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot after a great personal move that ends up in the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
16 ‘PT | GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF ARSENAL!
The referee, with the help of the VAR, ended up validating the goal because in the end Fred was the one who committed the “foul” on De Gea.
13 ‘PT | GOAL CANCELED TO ARSENAL!
The ‘Gunners’ scored, but the referee canceled the action because De Gea is lying on the ground. It seems he received a prior foul.
11 ‘PT | Cristiano Ronaldo’s deflected shot close to the Arsenal area. The Portuguese laments.
10 ‘PT | We reiterate, better Arsenal at the start of the game. They are associating better and arriving with clarity.
7 ‘PT | NOW YES!
Manchester’s first arrival that ended with a shot from Dalot on the edge of the area. Cristiano Ronaldo looked for the rebound, but was unlucky.
5 ‘PT | Arsenal, without the ball, pressures United’s exit and forces him to hit the pitch. For now the locals do not pass the half court.
3 ‘PT | Arsenal has started better and is dominating the ball.
2 ‘PT | UNITED IS SAVED!
Rashford hit the ball on the goal line before an attack from Arsenal.
1 ‘PT | STARTS THE MATCH!
Teams out to Old Trafford! The start of the game is coming!
It should be remembered that Cristiano Ronaldo starts again at Manchester United after going to the bank against Chelsea. We will see their performance today.
Bruno Fernandes turns 100 with a Manchester United jersey.
Manchester United and Arsenal return to their respective dressing rooms to finish enlisting.
Both teams have been doing warm-up work on the playing field.
ARSENAL ALIGNMENT!
MANCHESTER UNITED OFFICIAL LINEUP!
It is worth mentioning that Manchester United comes from drawing 1-1 with Chelsea, while Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0.
This was Arsenal’s last training session before their visit to Old Trafford.
Manchester United “warms up” the previous game with this great goal from McTominay.
Possible alignments
Manchester United: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho Cristiano Ronaldo. DT: Ralf Rangnick.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu; Lokonga, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette and Aubameyang. DT: Mikel Arteta.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal: channels
Peru: ESPN 2
Colombia: ESPN 2
Ecuador: ESPN 2
Mexico: Sky
Argentina: ESPN 2
Uruguay: ESPN 2
Venezuela: ESPN 2
Manchester United vs. Arsenal: schedules
Peru: 3:15 pm
Colombia: 3:15 pm
Ecuador: 3:15 pm
Mexico: 2:15 pm
Argentina: 5:15 pm
Uruguay: 5:15 pm
Venezuela: 4:15 pm
Although Raphaël Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are recovering, the interim coach of the ‘Red Devils’ mentioned that they will not yet be taken into account. “There are always some (physical) problems at this time of year, because teams start to play more often. We try to wait for the players a little longer ”he explained.
For this match, Michael Carrick reported that Harry Maguire, who missed the tie against Chelsea by suspension, could return to the starting position in place of Eric Bailly in central defense.
Those led by Mikel Arteta are in fifth place with 23 points and, so far, are securing a place in the next edition of the UEFA Europa League. Although, this is just beginning and the ‘Gunners’ want to fight for the title.
For their part, Arsenal won their most recent 2-0 game against Newcastle with goals from Saka and Martinelli. Also, in their last five games, they have won four and lost one (4-0 to Liverpool).
In addition, Manchester United announced last Monday that Ralf Rangnick will be the manager of the first team until the end of the season. However, Michael Carrick will remain on the bench against the ‘Gunners’ as the German will have to resolve questions about his work visa.
The ‘Red Devils’ come to this meeting after drawing 1-1 against the leader Chelsea (30 points). So far, they are in eighth position with 18 units so they are forced to win to reach the Champions League qualifying positions and little by little catch up with the ‘Blues’.
Today, Manchester United vs. Arsenal LIVE ONLINE starting at 3:15 pm (Peruvian time) at Old Trafford Stadium for the 14th date of the Premier League. The meeting will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN. Follow here minute by minute live.
Welcome friends of Trade, to the online broadcast of the match between Manchester United vs. Arsenal for the English Premier League!
.
90 + 5 ‘ST | FULL TIME!
Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 and regained a smile in the English Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo was featured with a double.