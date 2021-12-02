Malvina Prieto – The Commentary

Malvina Prieto Laport, of the Collaborating Center of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), from Research in Animal Welfare and Livestock Production Systems, assured in a conference that “the animal welfare directly influences the meat quality, since abuse produces great stress causing glycogen reserves to be rapidly consumed, affecting the muscle conversion process, which translates into a significant loss in meat cuts and decreasing profitability ”.

The also researcher of the veterinary school of the University of the Republic of Uruguay dictated the virtual conference: “Importance of animal welfare in production”, during the III National and International Congress of Proteins and Fats of Animal Origin that organized the Faculty of veterinary medicine and zootechnics from the University of Colima.

He said that the animal welfare is intimately related to the human well-being and vice versa: “everything is related, the wellness and the Health go hand in hand, there can be no health without well-being and, without it, there can be no health, both in the animals as in the humans”.

He stated that, during the last 15 years, the animal welfare has been for the OIE “One of the priority themes and part of the ‘5 freedoms’, which mark that they must be free from hunger, thirst and malnutrition, free from fear and anguish, free from physical discomfort or thermal, pain free, injuries and diseases, and free to express their patterns of behavior ”.

Prieto Laport explained that the OIE has proposed different strategies to achieve the animal welfare and the food safety of these foods: “they are reinforcing all the synergies that allow controlling the diseases of animals that endanger the public health, that is, paying more attention to the zoonotic (diseases that are transmitted between animals and humans) and managing the animal health and animal welfare, not only in disease management, but also in reproductive and nutritional matters ”.

Finally, he said that the pillars to implement animal welfare are: the staff, the facilities and equipment and the animal itself: “it is a joint effort; we must add value to production, reduce animal abuse in breeding, production and transportation; train and train the personnel involved and the system of rewards and penalties. We must also be prepared to define our standards, not only complying with an external requirement, but also responding to the avidity of a technological change compatible with our needs ”.