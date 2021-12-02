Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox’s singer and partner launches new eint cosmetic line | Shows

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has revealed his new project. The rapper-turned-rock singer ventures into the world of beauty with a nail polish line. The brand bears by name UN / DN LAQR, a unisex collection inspired by Cupid, the Greek god of love.

The new Machine Gun Kelly brand is intended for its introverted audience. Photo: UN / DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly’s iconic looks

Megan Fox’s partner told Allure magazine that has been focusing on her nails for a whole year, preparing for the launch of his collection. Her effort has been visible in her multiple appearances on the red carpet at various events, where she sported peculiar manicures of various lengths and colors. In such a way, she made her nails a motif for headlines.

“This is something that you associate with me subconsciously, because, like it or not, for a year and a half or two, it’s been ‘MGK’s nails,’ ”Colson explained to Allure.

MGK’s nail polish brand is unisex. Photo: Instagram / Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly ventures into the world of enamels

MGK describes the name as a “pun for the action you are doing.” It sounds like “undone”, which means “to undo”. Although nails are made by painting them, with this brand, Baker tries to communicate that nail grooming does not have to be perfect, but simply a plus to an outfit.

Machine Gun Kelly Enamel Kit. Photo: UN / DN LAQR

True to its quirky style, the names of the various enamel shades are quirky. Some of them are: Mary Jane, Depressionist, Nothing Matte (rs) and 25 to life, baptized by Megan fox. In total there are ten enamels, varying between neutral, pastel and brilliant tones. Each color costs $ 18 separately, and a kit of 6 is priced at $ 86, with brushes and cleaners included.

The rapper said that he created the line thinking of the same audience for whom he makes music: introverts.

