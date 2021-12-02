Low growth forecast to 5.4% in 2021 – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) revised its growth forecast for the national economy downwards, this due to a performance less than expected in the July-September quarter.

The Central Bank foresees, in its central scenario, that Mexico’s GDP will grow 5.4 percent, a drop from its previous forecast, which was 6.2 percent.

“This was the result of a slowdown in services greater than expected, which can be associated with the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic during the period. Also contributing to this result was lower spending on business support services due to the transition to the new regulation on labor subcontracting”, Detailed the institution in its quarterly report July-September 2021.

In its most pessimistic scenario, Banxico calculates that the ‘rebound’ of the economy is 5 percent (in its previous report, the forecast was 5.7 percent), while the most optimistic scenario it would see a 5.7 percent recovery (it was 6.7 percent in the previous report).

The economy It contracted 0.4 percent in real terms in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, according to the revised figure from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The drop was larger than the timely estimate released by the institute in October, which was a 0.2 percent contraction between July and September.

This it was not the only update made by the Central Bank: for 2022, the forecast is that the country’s GDP will advance 3.2 percent, that is, 20 basis points more than compared to the previous estimate (3 percent).

In addition, Banxico revealed your first forecast growth for 2023, the year in which it estimates for now that the economy will advance 2.7 percent.

job

Banxico foresees that between 730 thousand and 880 thousand positions of work in Mexico in 2021, that is, an upward update.

In the previous quarterly report, the institution estimated that between 640,000 and 840,000 jobs would be created throughout 2021.

Mexico officially recovered in October the jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that now the goal is for the country to overcome the 21 million jobs registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security before the end of the year.

Inflation

Regarding this index, which has been the ‘bogeyman’ for the national and world economy, the Central Bank did not modify the forecast released just last November 11, as it estimates that inflation will be placed at 6.8 per cent. cent in the last quarter of 2021.

“Headline inflation is expected to decline over the next year,” said the governor of Banxico, Alejandro Díaz de León.

Current account

The institution estimates that the balance in the trade balance is between minus 14.9 million dollars and minus 10.9 million dollars, that is, between minus 1.1 and 0.8 percent of GDP.

On the other hand, the current account balance is calculated to be between minus 7.5 and minus 0.5 billion dollars, that is, minus 0.6 and 0 percent of GDP.