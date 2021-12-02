Limits: This is why Emma Watson doesn’t take pictures with her fans

Emma Watson is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses of Hollywood. The 31-year-old actress rose to fame with her role as’Hermione granger‘in the hit saga of’ Harry Potter ‘when she was just a child. However, Emma has always chosen to keep a low profile away from scandals and flashes.

Committed to her work as a humanitarian activist that has led her to be a UN Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson She is not one of the typical actresses who are about to share with her fans. During an interview published in the magazine Vanity fair, the actress revealed why she prefers not to take photos with her followers or share exclusive moments with them.

Emma Watson

“For me, it is the difference of having the possibility of having a life and not. If someone takes a photo of me and posts it, in two seconds they have created a map of the exact place I am within a 10 meter radius. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I simply cannot deliver that type of information, “he explained. Emma Watson.

And it is that having achieved world fame from a very young age, was not easy for Watson. They even had to impose strict measures in the school where he studied to protect his privacy. And it was revealed that the institution imposed a rule that prohibited her colleagues from asking for photos or harassing her under threats of severe punishment.

Some time ago the possibility was rumored that Emma Watson she would move away from the cameras to dedicate herself to starting a family with her boyfriend Leo Robinton, who also walked away from social media to preserve their relationship. However, this rumor was later denied.