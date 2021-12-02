Lessons in self-love that Julia Roberts has left us and they will remind you how strong you are – Nueva Mujer

Julia Roberts is an icon of acting, and since we saw her in Pretty Woman in 1990 she stole our hearts.

The actress has more than 30 years of career, and has become an example for women in the world, and she has shown that you can succeed and achieve your dreams if you fight for them.

Through all the films she has starred in, the famous actress has also left us many teachings of self-love, inspiring us to love ourselves, value ourselves, and believe in ourselves.

Therefore, here we leave you some of the most important and valuable lessons that Julia Roberts has left us through her films.

Lessons in self-love that Julia Roberts has left us and they will remind you how strong you are

Never stop dreaming and don’t accept less than what you deserve

In Pretty Woman, Vivian, the character played by Julia, taught us to dream big and improve ourselves, and at the end of the film there is a very important message “Welcome to Hollywood. What is your dream? Some dreams come true, others don’t. But keep dreaming”Says a voice-over.

In addition, it motivated us not to accept less than what we deserve and value ourselves, because Julia in her character was not willing to negotiate what she wanted and did not settle for anything.

The actress taught us that we should fight for our dreams and not settle for just anything

Love yourself and find your peace

In the movie Eat, Pray, Love, Julia played Elizabeth, a woman who decided to leave her husband and work to travel the world and find her peace and happiness.

In this way, Julia taught us to take risks and seek our happiness, regardless of the risks that this represents, you must first love yourself and be good with yourself to be good with the rest of the world.

In addition, he made it clear that no matter how much time you have with a person, if you are not happy, it is best to end the relationship and find what makes you happy.

It also showed us that we must be good with ourselves to be good with others so we must find our inner peace first

Leave toxic and violent relationships

Julia Roberts starred in the movie Sleeping with the enemy, where she gave life to Laura, a woman married to a man who constantly beats and abuses her, although they appear to have the perfect marriage.

However, the actress with this film taught us to flee from those toxic and above all violent relationships, because we deserve a beautiful love, who treats you well and values ​​you.

Her character in this film left her violent husband posing as dead, to start a new life, and she succeeds, finding love again.

A toxic and violent relationship is not for you, you deserve more than that, and that was made clear by Julia in the movie “Sleeping with the enemy”

Mona Lisa’s smile

In this film, Julia Roberts, plays Katherine Watson, a professor who arrives at the prestigious Wellesley University in the United States, to teach history class, and teaches her students to succeed and think beyond marriage.

In a world where women are relegated, Julia Roberts tried to motivate us to fight for what we want, and achieve it, just as she did in the film with her students, because there are no limits and women are capable of anything.

Julia is the proof that women are capable of achieving what we set out to do, there are no limits

