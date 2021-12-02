Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence sneak into Netflix’s 70 new titles for 2021

Netflix has presented a preview of its movie premieres for 2021, more than 70 titles that span all genres and include the signings of Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jean Claude Van Damme or Amy Adams. Adam Kay’s “Don’t Look Up” tops the long list with a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet, joined by international pop stars like Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

There are action thrillers like “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and “Army of the Dead,” directed by Zack Snyder. More adrenaline with “Kate,” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead; “The Last Mercenary,” starring Jean-Claude Van Damme; “Sweet Girl,” with Jason Momoa, and “O2,” directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Mélanie Laurent.

Chris Hemsworth leads the cast of “Escape From Spiderhead” which delves into science fiction just like “Uncovered.” Other premieres like the trilogy “Fear Street” and “Night Teeth” go from action to horror. Netflix makes a separate mention, in a statement released today, of stories directed by and starring women, such as “Bruised”, the first film directed by Halle Berry and also starring her; the Amy Adams-starring thriller “The Woman at the Window,” or “Moxie,” directed and produced by Amy Poehler.

The biopic by Marilyn Monroe

The list goes on with “Beauty,” starring Niecy Nash and Aleyse Shannon, “The last letter from your lover,” directed by Augustine Frizzel and starring Felicity Jones, based on the novel by JoJo Moyes; the comedy “Thunder Force”, in which Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer become superheroines, or the disturbing “Rescue Distance”, written and directed by Claudia Llosa and starring María Valverde and Dolores Fonzi.

Idris Elba stars in the western “The Harder They Fall,” produced by Jay Z; Priyanka Chopra the drama “White Tiger”; and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the legal drama “Monster.” Other premieres are aimed at movie fans, such as “Malcolm & Marie”, directed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya and John David Washington; the already announced biopic of Marilyn Monroe “Blonde”, played by Ana de Armas and produced by Brad Pitt, or “The Hand of God”, written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Younger audiences can continue to enjoy well-known titles such as “The Kissing Booth 3” starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi, and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Forever”, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. And to see as a family «El Día del Sí», with Jennifer Gardner and Edgar Ramírez, «Double Dad», «Back to the Outback», or the musical «tick, tick? BOOM! ”, Directed by Lil Manuel Miranda.

Spanish titles: Dani Rovira or Oscar Casas

As for Spanish productions, the romantic comedies “We were songs”, directed by Juana Macías and starring María Valverde and Álex González, and “Loco por ella”, directed by Dani de la Orden and starring Álvaro Cervantes and Susana Abaitua, stand out. .

The thriller directed by Lluís Quílez and starring Javier Gutiérrez and Karra Elejalde «Bajocero», the Christmas comedy «A thousand kilometers from Christmas», directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero and starring Tamar Novas and the adrenaline action of «XTREMO», with Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Netflix also highlights the new comedy special “Hate”, by Dani Rovira, in which the actor contributes his unfiltered vision of the human being in these times.