Leonard: how and when you can see the comet with the naked eye

Comet Leonard

This is what Comet Leonard looked like last week, when a NASA team captured this photo.

Comet Leonard will soon give a unique salute to Earth.

The astro – baptized by some means as the “Christmas comet” – was discovered only in January of this year, when it was between Mars and Jupiter, and NASA scientists have already traced the orbit that it is following towards the Sun.

The good news is that Leonard can be seen with the naked eye in Latin American countries. Of course, the weather conditions must be optimal to appreciate Leonard before dawn.

It will be in the middle of December, between 12 and 14, when it can be appreciated in a better way, as it will be at its closest point to Earth.

