León Vs Tigres: Chiquimarco, Chacón, Ramos Rizo and Brizio exhibit out of place in goal

Tigers beat 2-1 at Lion in the first semifinal game of the Opening 2021, but the result is tainted by controversy, as the second northern goal arises from an apparent out of place.

On the action, Leo Fernández receives a short pass on the right wing, after a corner kick, and crosses to the second post, where Gignac lowers the ball and yields to Carlos González, for the Paraguayan to score 2-1, already in the replacement.

After the goal, no player from León made a claim and neither did the TUDN analysts question the play, but later A side photo was published in which Leo Fernández is clearly seen offside, reason why the goal had to be invalidated.

The out of place of Leo Fernández.



The arbitration failure was even more evidenced with a side video, in which the wrongly placed assistant is noted.

‘It’s offside’, say experts after Tigres 2-1 León

Regarding this action, arbitration experts question the lack of clarity in Video arbitration, since the play had to be reviewed.

“The error of the assistant referee originates from his technique in the movement and his profile,” he posted on Twitter Marco Rodriguez, former World Cup champion and now an analyst at TUDN.

“Difficult action, but it is offside.”

Eduardo Brizio, another prominent ex-referee and brother of the president of the Refereeing Commission, confirmed the whistle’s error, Marco Ortiz.

“In my opinion … there is offside in the second goal of Tigres !!!”.

Marco Ortiz in the Tigres Vs León.



Felipe Ramos Rizo, World Cup player and refereeing expert for ESPN, especially criticized the attendees, as they neither appreciated the misplaced, nor did they suggest the revision.

“Tigres second goal offside. This shot proves it, the endangered assistants, The inefficient VAR. Better the public than the VAR, impressive shot of the offside in the second goal of Tigres ”.

‘Will they say it is a correct decision?’

Another critic was Paco Chacon, also a former referee and today Aztec TV. The irapuatense even questioned Arturo Brizio, president of the Arbitration Commission, as the failure was derived from the bad technique of the assistant, who had to be in line with the last emerald defense to appreciate the action.

“In the second goal of Tigres there is offside. Nowadays the assistants are adorning, check its terrible location. And now Arturo ‘Bacachos’ Brizio is going to come out and say that it is a correct decision? “

Chacón also recalled a controversial play between Nahuel Guzán and Ángel Mena In the first minutes of the game, when the Argentine goalkeeper was requested to be sent off, but he ended up scoring a fierce spot after consulting the VAR.

“The only two controversial plays of the game are poorly resolved by the assistant, Alejando Espinoza. Terrible location in both, zero capacity ”.

