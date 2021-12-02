La Jornada – Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy to voice Mario Bros film

Madrid. Illumination and Nintendo are preparing an animated film of Super Mario Bros, the iconic video game that swept the 80s. The film, which will hit theaters on December 21, 2022, has already announced its voice cast, which will be headed by Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy.

According to Variety, Pratt will play Mario, while Charlie Day will voice Luigi. For her part, Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach. Rounding out the cast are Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Nintendo and Universal have teamed up to fund the project, which will be produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo creative Shigeru Miyamoto who designed Super Mario Bros. alongside Gunpei Yokoi.

The film will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series Teen Titans Go! and the feature film Teen Titans Go! The movie. Matthew Fogel will be behind the script.

“Mario and Luigi are two of popular culture’s most beloved heroes, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the Nintendo team to bring these characters to life in an animated film.” Meledandri said when announcing the cast at the Nintendo Direct online event.

“We are collaborating with Chris and his team to create not just a licensed character movie, but a new piece of entertainment that brings Super Mario Bros. to life on screen and allows everyone to enjoy whether they know the game or not. The production It’s going very well so far, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask fans to wait a bit longer for the premiere, and we hope they are eager to see the unique characters of Super Mario Bros. on the big screen, “added Miyamoto.

This will not be the first film adaptation of the video game. In 1993 a live action film was released headed by Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi and Dennis Hopper as Bowser.