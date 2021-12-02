Kourtney Kardashian, ‘pregnant’ and angry on Instagram

Indeed, as you well know, it is time to talk about the family of most famous sisters. The latter has happened with the dearest Kourtney Kardashian (42) in one of his social networks. No matter what I do, because it is Kardashian It is already a reason for their followers to bundle it and to talk about (although they usually do not need it, they cook it themselves and eat it). Said and done that same thing has happened. Prepare popcorn that we will tell you.

We recently did not stop talking about this Kardashian sister because of her hectic life, her wedding with Travis baker, the crisis with the same or the piece of gift that Kourtney made to one of her friends. Come on, what we have been telling you, everything that this family does is cause for salseo, and she is the clear example.

The ‘influencer ‘He recently posted a photograph on his wall of Instagram in which he appears posing in a dream pool. Come on, it makes us envious that you don’t see. Let’s see if Kourtney reads any of our articles and invites us to party at her pool. *Wink, wink*. Good plan!

But this does not stop here, and is that some of its followers, more specifically a ‘hater‘, in full rule, has left a little message in the comments for sister Kardashian, who has deeply angered, and with good reason. This Instagram user has released all his bad drool, insinuating very strong things: “I don’t want to be that person … But that’s it’s a pregnant bellyThus, without Vaseline, and with all his freedom, this person wanted to open the ban in a big way, letting the famous ‘influencer’ fall. could be pregnant. Is it true that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant? Oh please!

The sister of Kim Kardashian (41) He should have read this comment and he has not been amused by what he has decided to pronounce (taking out his Kardashian character) and also directly, answering that comment: “Are you really going to do this every time I upload a photo?“And BOOM! That’s how the businesswoman closed her mouths, making it very clear that I was not pregnant and that that was his body, with which he is very happy. Say yes Kourtney, go for the haters!