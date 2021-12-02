Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon reveals trailer for his next video game – Kudasai

Through a press release, a promotional video was published for the upcoming video game based on the franchise of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid), which will be titled “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon ☆ Breath (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon – Sakuretsu !! Chorogon ☆ Breath) “. This title is scheduled for release on March 24, 2022 on consoles Playstation 4 and Nintendo switch, and the statement writes:

«Tohru, Kanna and Emma join forces to take the stage. There are three types of attack systems: the ranged attack, the direct attack, and the Chorogon ☆ Breath, which attacks in the form of a dragon! Use the different attacks to destroy the enemy! When your “D Meter” (dragon gauge) is full, you can use the “Chorogon ☆ Breath” to become a dragon and kill your enemies. It’s a refreshing way to take down masses of enemies!».

The press release also revealed that artwork previously revealed and made by various artists will not only be bundled acquisition benefits, but will also be unlockable within the title as part of a mission fulfillment mechanic: «Collect the pieces you can get by defeating the enemy to complete your illustration! You will be able to see the irreplaceable daily life of dragons! There are over 30 different illustrations, including some drawn especially for this installment!».

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Synopsis

When Kobayashi goes to work one more day, she opens the door to her apartment to find an unusually terrifying image: the head of a dragon staring at her from the balcony. The dragon immediately transforms into a pretty, busty and energetic young woman, dressed in a maid outfit, who introduces herself as Tohru. It turns out that the stoic programmer had run into the dragon the night before on a drunken excursion through the mountains, and since the mythical beast had nowhere else to go, she had offered the creature a place to stay in her home. Thus, Tohru had arrived to take advantage of the offer, willing to return her savior’s kindness by working as her personal servant.

Although he deeply regrets his words and hesitates to fulfill his promise, a mixture of guilt and Tohru’s incredible dragon abilities convince Kobayashi to take the girl in. Despite being extremely efficient at her job, the maid’s unorthodox methods of housekeeping often end up horrifying Kobayashi and sometimes bring him more trouble than help. Furthermore, the circumstances of the dragon’s arrival on Earth appear to be much more complicated than it appears at first glance, as Tohru carries some heavy emotions and painful memories. As if that were not enough, Tohru’s presence eventually attracts other mythical beings to their new home, causing a lot of eccentric personalities to appear. Although Kobayashi does her best to handle the crazy situation she has found herself in, nothing has prepared her for this new life with a dragon maiden.

Source: Press release

© ク ー ル 教 信 者 ／ 双 葉 社 © bushiroad All Rights Reserved.