Kirsten Dunst says Tom Cruise supported her during audition for ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Kirsten Dunst has said that Tom Cruise helped her during her audition for Interview with the Vampire.

In a video for the Netflix Twitter account, Dunst spoke about her long acting career that began when she was still a child.

In the clip, Dunst talked about his audition process for Interview with the Vampire, which became his opening role. She recalled how helpful Cruise was when she was at her audition: “I remember Tom whispering to me, something like, ‘Put your legs under the table’ to see me as small as possible because I was the tallest girl,” the actress continued. . “So I knew he was supporting me. We were both from New Jersey, and I think, you know, he was like, ‘Let this girl from Jersey have the part.

Dunst also recalled what she had to do at her audition with Cruise: “I remember that I was the tallest of all young girls. And Cruise had to pick each of us up and, like, carry us around just to see how we looked at Tom and who looked the most childish, I guess. “

Also starring Brad Pitt, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas, Interview with the Vampire became a huge commercial success and was nominated for two Oscars.

Dunst was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.

Since then, Dunst has appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including The Virgin Suicides, Melancholia and Marie Antoinette.

(Getty Images)

Right now she can be seen in The Power of the Dog of Netflix with Benedict Cumberbatch and with her fiancé, Jesse Plemons.