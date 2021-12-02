Kim Kardashian is furious at Kanye for his behavior

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES.-Businesswoman and socialite Kim kardashian she is furious with her ex-partner Kanye west for his behavior in recent weeks, in which he has assured that he wants to return to the mother of his children.

According to the magazine Style Caster, Kim does not want to have anything to do with her still husband, since she is quite well with her new love, Pete Davidson.

The same way, Kim called West’s actions in posting old photographs of the couple “vengeful pleas”.

“Kim is furious at Kanye’s latest public stunt, because while Kanye may be out there confessing to strangers, he’s not saying these things to her in private; he is making a big problem with wanting his family to come back, but as everyone knows, during the marriage, he was never present and always in a different state, “a source told the magazine.

In addition, the source assured that one of the great concerns of Kim is what your children may think. “You can ignore it, but the last thing you want is for kids to hear anything and be confused about whether or not their dad is coming back.”

Likewise, the informant assured that the Kardashian Jenner family thinks that Kanye he’s avenging Kim with his pleas on social media.

