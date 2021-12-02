Kardashian family model Kendall Jenner loves the December entry, and celebrates it with a picture of her Christmas tree and it has been spectacular, without a doubt the decor it is charming, full of light.

Of course, every end of the year for many is a topic of conversation how to decorate the christmas tree, but Kylie Jenner’s sister has not thought more and has gone for a very inspiring.

On social media, Kendall Jenner revealed how happy she is to start the Christmas time, a list of songs called A Very Special Christmas can be seen in his Insta Stories on first day of december.

“It’s December 1,” Kendall Jenner writes on her account. Instagram next to the song Santa baby and a cute emoji to later give way to the revelation of his novel Christmas tree, where the ornaments and the lights look most spectacular.

The largest of the christmas trees has it Younger sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as it boasts a tree from floor to ceiling, huge and above all wide, leafy and traingular, worthy of any photograph on Pinterest, the most original.

Kendall Jenner shows off her Christmas tree and the décor is lovely. Photo: Special



Kendall Jenner who complied 26 years in November 2021 he lives independently of the Kardashian family for many years so your Christmas tree is nothing more and nothing less your own taste.

Kendall Jenner’s fireplace also adorned with traditional ones boots, although only one of the Red color, but surely there is one for her boyfriend, Devin Booker and even for all kardashian sisters.

Refering to christmas tree decoration Kendall Jenner style, you can see spheres in red which is the perfect contrast between so many white lights, hearts and other pendants in light and silver tones.

Right in one corner of the room you can see the huge tree, ready for when it happens Santa claus This coming Christmas, Kendall Jenner will no doubt get ahead of the entire Kardashian family to show off her unmatched Christmas spirit.