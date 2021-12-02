Keanu Reeves talks about his role as a Marvel superhero

The Matrix star and John Wick Keanu Reeves admits he would gladly jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will he soon have a superhero role?

Please, do not turn in rounds: Keanu Reeves would be delighted to be part of the Marvel Universe and play a superhero role. And who doesn’t, the fandom will think. Since its inception almost 14 years ago with the first Iron Man, this money machine of success has added numerous Hall of Famers to its extensive cast – Benecio Del Toro, Jeff Bridges, Jeff Goldblum, Glenn Close and Jude Law, to name a few – but Reeves is still waiting for the call.

For Esquire’s “Explain This” video series, he was asked if he would be interested in participating at some point in the future – it has already been speculated that he could be the new Ghost Rider, and Reeves himself has spoken of his dream of playing. to Wolverine–, and the answer is concise.“You know, it would be an honor,” he commented. “There are some really incredible directors and visionaries working within the MCU. And you know, they are doing something that no one has really done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production, so it would be really cool to be a part of that. “

While the actor’s wishlist is being completed – watch out for all the curiosities that have accompanied him throughout his entire career -, The Matrix universe is current because of Reeves himself, and the new installment of the saga that opens this year, Matrix 4. Director Lana Wachowski already explained how she was inspired to get Neo (Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back for “My brain has always reached into my imagination and one night, I was crying and couldn’t sleep, and Suddenly my brain blew up this whole story, “he recalled about the time when he was mourning the loss of his parents.

“And I couldn’t have my mother and father, I couldn’t talk to my mother, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, possibly the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately heartwarming to have these two characters again. This is what art does, this is what stories do. They comfort us and are important. I did not judge myself. But it was very comforting that they were back in my life. “

