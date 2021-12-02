Katy Perry ‘trolls’ Orlando Bloom while on vacation in Italy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying their summer vacations with a tour of Italy that is leaving them fascinated. The first stop was in Venice where the couple enjoyed its canals and gastronomy to the fullest, to then continue their journey through another of the country’s quintessential destinations: the island of Capri. Dream landscapes that the actor did not hesitate to immortalize with the intention of sharing them with all his followers on social networks.

The British actor, who accumulates five million followers on Instagram, traveled to the Italian country also in the company of his son Flynn with whom he also photographed in the wonderful waters of Capri. “When the moon appears in your eyes like a huge pizza, that is love. When the world seems to shine as if you have drunk too much wine, that is love, “wrote Orlando Bloom along with some of the best snapshots of recent days. A publication that, a priori, It could go unnoticed if it is not for the most ironic reproach that the singer made. “You forgot to tag me, Daddy,” Katy Perry would respond in public. A short message that has already become a viral on Instagram with more than 5,700 ‘likes’.

With this joke on social networks, both show that they are one of the most established couples on the international scene. The Briton and the singer met in 2016 and after a brief but intense romance, they decided to put an end to their relationship until in 2018 they resumed their courtship. Since then, they have become inseparable. After the birth of their first daughter together, Daisy Dove, the two plan to go through the altar to seal their love, although the date is still unknown due to the health situation in which we find ourselves. “I found everything I was always looking for when I became a mother,” she assured a few months after giving birth.

The ins and outs of your relationship

Showing off the naturalness that characterizes him, Orlando Bloom gave an interview to ‘The Guardian’ where he aired some of the ins and outs of his relationship with Katy Perry. The actor went so far as to affirm that the birth of his daughter had influenced the sexual relations of the couple. “How often do you have sex?” They asked the Briton, to which he answered bluntly: “Not enough, although we just had a daughter …”.