Just as muscular? This is what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked like at 16

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, listed as one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, is also a favorite of many not only because of his charisma and acting talent, but because he is a symbol of physical inspiration for many. Nevertheless, recently some photographs of the famous one during his adolescence resurfaced that caused a stir on the internet, haven’t you seen them? Here we show you.

Through his social networks, the actor published a passport-type snapshot of him at age 15 where if he had not shared his age, no one would have imagined that this postcard had been taken during his time high school.

In fact, Dwayne Johnson looks very similar to his physique from his beginnings on the big screen, a situation that he himself assured was beneficial for him, because andI could go to parties in bars and “do adult things”.

“He was 196 centimeters tall, weighed 104 kilograms, and had rocker facial hair. growing on my lip (that is to say, a porn mustache), and all the boys of my school thought that I was an undercover cop because it seemed that I had mutated, “he wrote to accompany the popular image.

“La Roca” also inquired into the problems he faced during this stage of his life, confessing that at the time that photo was taken, he “I had already been enrolled in four institutes across the country due to evictions and minor problems with the law“.

Despite his “troubled past”, Dwayne Johnson has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognized stars thanks to his starring role in famous films and high-profile performances such as his role as Luke Hobbs in “The Fast and the Furious,” as well. like his most recent film with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, “Red Notice.”

