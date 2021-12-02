Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman to star in new Todd Haynes film

Two winning actresses Academy Award, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, team up for a promising drama film from the director Todd Haynes. The film under the name May December and the filming is planned for the beginning of next year 2022. Being the sixth time that Julianne Moore work with the filmmaker Todd Haynes.

The production will be in the hands of several members; Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell from Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler from Killer Films, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman herself under her MountainA brand. Samy burch will be based on a personal story of hers and Alex Mechanik to write the script, while Todd Haynes will be in the casting with his traditional collaborator Laura rosenthal, so she is expected to take over most of the control of the casting duties.

Rocket science will be in charge of the diffusion and it is very likely that the film could be distributed by Apple TV + due to the collaboration agreement signed by the company Natalie Portman after the production of Lady in the lake.

The story and the characters

The plot tells the story of an actress Elizabeth berry from Hollywood (Natalie Portman) who travels to the coast of Maine to study a woman Gracie Atherton-Yu (Julianne Moore) and to be able to interpret it in a more real way in his next film.

Likewise, the woman (Julianne Moore) in the past -20 years before specifically- was the subject of a ‘sensational scandal’, for marrying a man 23 years her junior Joe.

When the character of Natalie Portman arrives at that home, not only will he concentrate on studying and understanding an ancient story that he will have to interpret, but he will be in a critical and nostalgic moment in which the character of Julianne Moore and her husband are preparing to send their twins to college, creating an imbalance in the family dynamics due to the pressure of an outside look.

A subtle story

«What attracted me so much to the exceptional script of Samy burch it was how he navigated potentially volatile topics with a kind of observation patience that allowed him to explore the characters in the story with unusual subtlety», Has expressed the filmmaker Todd Haynes.

The director meets again with the protagonist of his film ‘Far from Heaven’ (Julianne Moore) which can be very interesting on a professional level, and will also be in the spotlight with another project in the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival of this year 2021, the original documentary of Apple studios The Velvet Underground, in which the various threads that united one of the most influential rock and roll bands are investigated.