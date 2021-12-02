Julia Roberts and George Clooney, together again in a romantic comedy

Julia Roberts and George Clooney, great friends and two of the highest-grossing Hollywood stars and beloved by the public, will meet again together on the big screen in a romantic comedy that Universal prepares and that will be titled Ticket to paradise. The managing director will be Ol Parker, responsible for Now and always, Mamma Mia! And again and scriptwriter of The exotic Marigold hotel.

The story follows a separated married couple who meet with a common goal: to travel to Bali to prevent their daughter’s wedding because they believe she could repeat the same mistake as them. The trip will also be a meeting point for the protagonists. The script is signed by Oscar nominee Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures) and is based on an idea by Ol Parker himself and Daniel Pipski.

Jodie Foster, Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Cannes AFP

Clooney and Roberts collaborated on the series together Ocean’s eleven and also in Money monster (2016), a thriller directed by Jodie Foster that participated out of competition at the Cannes festival and received mixed reviews.

The actor has recently starred in and directed Midnight sky, a post-apocalyptic drama distributed by Netflix, while the protagonist of Pretty woman has worked on the Amazon TV series Homecoming (2018), plans to play Martha Mitchell in the series Gaslit , opposite Sean Penn, a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, and will lead the cast of White bird, a drama directed by Marc Foster.

