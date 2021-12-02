Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite in film

USA.- Ticket to Paradise, is the new romantic comedy that reunites Hollywood superstars Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Various American media and entertainment venues captured the actors dressed in casual summer attire as they got out of a helicopter and then filmed scenes on a movie set. Haslewood Island in Queensland, Australia.

According to entertainment portals, George, 60, and Julia, 54, who play a divorced couple flying to Bali for their daughter’s wedding, were surrounded by the crew as they filmed scenes in the sand after arriving in helicopter.

Earlier, footage was shown of Haslewood Island, a site the film crew transformed by erecting beachside huts for staff.

After arriving by helicopter, Julia and George went to work and the crew members protected them with umbrellas between takes.

Julia and George, who are great friends off the set, shared credits in movies like The Big Scam and The New Big Scam.

Hollywood stars

Clooney, whose first name is George Timothy He has been awarded four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA. He is also known for his political activism, he was a Messenger of Peace to Nations.

He has been nominated twice for Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Doug Ross on the award-winning television series ER. He has acted in films such as Batman and Robin (1997) and Out of Sight (1998). Also, Tres Reyes, Ocean’s Eleven, among others.

In 2013, he received the Oscar for best picture with Ben Affleck and Grant Heslov for the film Argo. And he is the only person who has been nominated for Oscars in six different categories.

While Julia is one of the most powerful actresses in Hollywood, winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2000 for Erin Brockovich, a bold woman, as well as three Golden Globes in the categories of best actress in drama, best actress in Comedy or Musical and Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA for Best Actress and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Leading Actress.

Known for her performances in such films as Steel Magnolias (1989), Pretty Woman (1990), The Pelican Report (1993), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Notting Hill (1999), Runaway Bride (1999), Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and La Mexicana (2001), among others.

