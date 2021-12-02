Jokr is already the new Mexican unicorn

The new transaction has the backing of investors such as Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, GGV Capital, G-Squared, HV Capital, Kaszek, Mirae Asset, Monashees, Moving Capital, and Tiger Global, among others, and values ​​the company at 1,200 million dollars, which puts her in the status of Unicorn, after only 8 months of operation.

Regarding the generation of formal employment, Jokr has managed to create more than 3,000 formal jobs and have an average of 80 suppliers in each country, which include micro-entrepreneurs, where the opportunity to enter supermarkets would have been almost impossible.

The platform’s retention rates are among the highest in the industry, with over 50% of new customers organically generated and accelerated ordering frequency from active customers.

Its algorithm analyzes order data, allowing you to store products based on the preferences of your local users and ensure immediate product availability while reducing waste.

“We have served more than a million clients, almost 9 months of operation. Obviously we want this number to double for next year, but in addition to adding, we want to have diversity in the users who access the service ”, said Peralta.

For his part, Ralf Wenzel, Founder and CEO of Jokr, said: “Our customers in Latin America and the United States love our offer of instant delivery groceries, and the Gross Merchandise Volume has grown an average of 15% each week. Today’s investment will allow us to continue to deliver on our promise to create the best purchasing proposition. We are grateful for the trust our incredible investors continue to place in us as we focus all of our energy on making the shopping experience smarter, faster and more sustainable. “

The company’s operation began with only three stores, today it already has 200 hubs in 15 cities around the world, distributed in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the United States.