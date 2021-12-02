Johnny Depp: This is how Amber Heard celebrated that her ex-husband permanently lost the defamation lawsuit against The Sun

After Johnny depp lost the defamation suit against The Sun At the end of 2020, the actor tried to appeal the sentence, but the appeal has been denied. After this scandal he was forced to leave the Fantastic Animals franchise for “mistreating” his ex-wife Amber heard.

As pointed out The Hollywood Reporter, a British court established that the interpreter will not be able to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision to his libel suit against the newspaper.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Nicol ruled in November that the charges against Johnny depp made in the article were “substantially true”, ruling that the interpreter had assaulted Heard on several occasions.

The same judge denied the appeal in November 2020, assuring that he did not consider that “the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success.” But he granted Johnny depp until December 7 to submit a direct application to the appeals court.

Depp filed an application with the UK appeals court, but the institution has also agreed with The Sun, which means that Depp he has permanently lost his libel case in England.

This is how Amber Heard celebrated the defeat of Johnny Depp

Through their social networks and after knowing the ruling in their favor again, Amber heard showed two photos: one where she comes out in a black dress on the day of her divorce and with a bruise on her face, and the other image is accompanied by her relatives with a better demeanor:

“A dress, four years apart. Sometimes it is important to wear the same garment twice, “wrote the protagonist of” Aquaman. ” However, after knowing this decision, the lawyers of Johnny depp they released a statement.

“The evidence presented at the hearing shows that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously challenge the decision made in the UK court. Depp he hopes to present complete and irrefutable evidence of the truth in his defamation case in the United States against Mrs. Heard, “they said.

Johnny depp Heard, who recently appeared in the Justice League Snyder Cut, is pending a lawsuit following an article that the actress wrote in The Washington Post and in which she recounted the alleged mistreatment she suffered by her ex-husband. (With information from Europa Press)

Lost finger

According to the newspaper Daily mail, an audio of Johnny depp confirms that the actor lost part of his finger when he had a fight with Amber heard when they were in Australia. The medium published some photos of what was their altercation.

The popular ‘Jack Sparrow’ is heard saying the following: “I can’t find the finger. I am not able to find it, ”mentioning the loss of it from the fight. Also, this could serve as a test for get rid of the judicial process that his ex-wife put against him.

According Daily mail, This incident occurred on March 8, 2015 when they had just been married for two months. Likewise, it was reported that in this altercation, medical personnel intervened who also found no part of the finger of Johnny depp:

“Look at all that blood, how awful,” Debbie Lloyd, the nurse, is heard saying. “If I cut my hand like that, I would go to the bathroom to wash it,” speculates another doctor who arrived at the place of the scene.

