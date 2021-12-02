Johnny Depp | Amber Heard fails in her latest film

Amber Heard has just released Gully, a film that is currently considered a failure at both the box office and the critics. Is it due to their bad reputation?

One of the topics most commented on by users on social networks was the judicial confrontation between Johnny depp and Amber heard, who sued each other for physical assault and defamation. This is why both were affected in their career and It may have been one of the factors that influenced the critical and box office results of Gully, the actress’s latest failure..

As we know, It was the interpreter who until now has had the worst part, before the public, when he was fired from the Fantastic Animals saga by Warner Bros. and Disney announced that he no longer wants him for any future project of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well as so did Netflix. Heard continues to be part of Aquaman and prepares for the sequel, but in other productions he is not taking false steps.

Gully, directed by Nabil Elderkin, revolves around three teenagers living in Los Angeles who were victims of complicated childhoods and unleash a riot in the city over the course of 48 hours, without adhering to social norms. While the plot looks promising, The truth is that worldwide it raised just $ 36 million, being a great blow to Amber’s career.

Audience reception isn’t everything, too received harsh unfavorable reviews: on Rotten Tomatoes has a rating of 40% based on five critics, who agree that it falls short in the execution and becomes heavy, although there is a good realistic approach on the part of the director. Nevertheless, Some believe that it is also due to the bad reputation of the actress, since the trailer on YouTube has 72 thousand dislikes and barely 1500 thumbs up for her when seeing the comments.

It is no news that fans of Johnny depp They accuse her of being an “abusive” and “liar” woman in her relationship with the actor, although there is evidence on both sides. For the moment, the judicial stage continues its course and there is still no final ruling, since the date of the trial was moved to April 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.