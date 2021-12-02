Joe Biden “celebrates” with Tom Hanks and great artists

As part of the events in voice of the celebration for the taking of protest of Joe biden as the 46th President of the United States, and the arrival of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the American Union, tonight the two leaders join Celebrating America, a special program hosted by the actor Tom Hanks.

In this space we will find messages from the community United States policy, messages of encouragement for American society and a musical entertainment bar made up of great artists.

See also: This is what Lady Gaga looked like at Joe Biden’s protest ceremony

Two precepts, the Diversity and inclusion emerged from the morning as one of the premises of the Joe Biden’s inauguration speech, so tonight some guests from latin origin on Hanks’s special show, including: Luis Fonsi and Ozuna.

Artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Devi Lovato, Eva Longoria, among others.

Follow here the broadcast of the celebration with Joe Biden!

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here