Joaquin Phoenix on his role in Joker: “I was full of fear”

Joker, Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, it was one of the most acclaimed films of 2019. The dark interpretation of DC comics resulted in a harsh look at the present day that ended up elevating the film above the traditional works of superheroes and villains. . Thanks to his star performance, the man who played Arthut Fleck was awarded one of the most coveted awards for an actor. However, years later he admitted that the moment he lived was not as exciting as one might think from the outside.

Phoenix accepted the role of the Joker knowing that he faced a great challenge, not only because it is a complex role but also because the bar was set very high after the incredible performances of Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson. But, far from trying to imitate them, he assured that he did not watch any of the previous films with the aim of building the character with his own essence.

To get the role, he went on a severe diet and ended up losing about 25 kilos. “It turns out that it affects your mind and you really start to freak out when you lose so much weight in that period,” he said during an interview with the BBC.

All the effort put into the film, and getting involved in a project that terrified him, ended up paying off. At the beginning of 2020, the actor rose received the Oscar for Best Actor. True to his unconventional style, Joaquin Phoenix decided to dedicate his speech to the defense of animal rights but, later, he admitted that he had nothing prepared.

The reality is that he did not want to win because he did not want to face the process of going on stage to receive the award. This was explained during a talk with the newspaper The Sunday Times, where he gave some of the details behind that suffered ceremony that he defined as “a great mental exhaustion.”

“I will be honest. He didn’t want to go up anywhere or do anything. I wasn’t excited about the opportunity. I’m just not like that. I was full of fear, “he declared, in a fit of sincericide. When he was forced to address a crowd of people watching him live and from every corner of the world, his first instinct was to say thank you and run.

However, he took a second to think and decided to talk about the animals. “I was in that situation and there was a part of me that just wanted to say ‘thank you very much, great. Good evening’. But, I felt like I had to. If I’m up here, I can’t just thank my mother, ”he explained.

