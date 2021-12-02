JLo and Ben Affleck: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s best moments since their return | Famous
It seems that JLo and the actor from ‘Batman vs Superman’ do not tire of showing off their love wherever they go, witnessing to their fans and even the paparazzi of every romantic moment they live.
Although their relationship didn’t work out in the past, today it appears that they “learned from their mistakes” and are committed to a healthier relationship.
JLo and Ben Affleck’s most romantic moments of 2021
Since their return, celebrities have not stopped surprising their followers, according to Telva, the singer and producer have been exchanging “love emails” since February.
Two months later they were captured in Los Angeles and from there it all began.
We catch Jennifer Lopez hugging Ben Affleck and check if she is already wearing an engagement ring
Page Six was the medium that made it known that celebrities were already dating by filtering a photo of them in the middle of a romantic kiss. This event was during a dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on the occasion of the 50th birthday of Linda, the singer’s little sister.
The MET Gala 2021 and the Venice Film Festival
Another memorable moment was when they appeared together at the MET Gala 2021, being photographed while pretending to kiss over their respective face masks.
On the other hand, ‘Benifer’ also appeared together at the Venice Film Festival, where the actor presented his new movie, ‘The Last Duel’, which he co-stars with Matt Damon.
Ben Affleck arrives at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ with Jennifer López
During their visit to the Lido Film Palace, they were not only complicit, but also captivated by kissing and whispering things in their ears, meanwhile, the photographers did not stop capturing every movement.
Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday
Not forgetting the romantic getaway that, according to the Daily Mail, Ben organized to celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday on a luxurious yacht off the coast of Saint Tropez in France.
The love story of the Bronx diva and Affleck
It was between 2001 and 2002 that they met, during the filming of the movie ‘Gigli’. Between the chemistry was needed for the scenes and the daily coexistence, love was emerging between them, although at that time the singer was also married to Cris Judd.
In 2003 the artist divorced her second husband and made her relationship with Ben Affleck public.
Between 2002 and 2004, they became the couple of the moment, because due to the growth of their careers, they were exposed to the public eye. The media and the public considered them the perfect couple and they even participated in the video for ‘Jenny from the block’.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relive a bad memory of the past Will the relationship survive this time?
Their relationship seemed like a fairy tale, in fact, ‘The Diva from the Bronx’, confessed in an interview with Diane Sawyer, that she was engaged to Ben Affleck and told how she gave him the ring.
“It was in a traditional way, but also in a very spectacular way, as of course Ben would do it… it was very, very beautiful,” said the singer in those years.
And, of course, only Affleck could have done it that way; He proposed to the singer with a 6.10-carat pink Harry Winston diamond that was worth $ 2.5 million.
The wedding was planned for 2003 and it was one of the most spectacular weddings in Hollywood. However, thanks to press harassment, the stars decided to postpone the ceremony just three days after it took place.
Unfortunately, the long-awaited union never happened, because in the midst of a whirlwind of rumors and speculation, they ended their relationship in 2004.
Do you like to see them together again?