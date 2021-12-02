Jennifer López surprises with a photo in bed that shows what has never been seen

Now radiant and in love, Jennifer López dares to show what has never been seen before. In her bed, lying comfortably and looking at her laptop, the diva, without makeup and with her hair tied in a high bun, surprised her followers with a photograph showing her reading glasses. The years do not pass in vain for anyone, not even for JLo. Despite all the efforts the 52-year-old diva makes to stay fit and healthy, age sometimes takes its toll. That is why now the singer and actress needs to help herself with reading glasses.

A few years ago, the Diva from the Bronx confessed in an interview with the presenter Ellen Degeneres that she did not need glasses to see, and that she used them because she likes them and they help her complement her outfit. But several times we have seen the interpreter of ‘On the Floor’ wearing prescription glasses, with a square style and black edges. One of the first times that he surprised his followers was when he arrived at the premiere of the comedy “Rock The Kasbah” in New York City, in 2015, with glasses in plastic frames, where many compared it to the style of the famous soap opera ‘Betty, la fea’.

Prescription glasses are no longer just for ‘nerds’ and many celebrities wear them with pride and grace. For example, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is commonly seen wearing metal-rimmed glasses. Laureate Tom Hanks is a fan of plastic glasses, who has worn the red carpet unapologetically. Likewise, actress Cate Blanchett has a collection of prescription glasses. Even the Spanish Úrsula Corberó and Blanca Suárez have been photographed with their plastic glasses and they look fantastic.

Recently, Jennifer López posted on her Instagram an image to confirm her participation in ‘Atlas’, a Netflix science fiction film directed by Brad Peyton, in which she appeared with the script of the Thriller in her hand, a high bow with a polished finish and some reading glasses that do not detract from the sensuality of the diva at all.

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend knows that glasses are a fundamental accessory to her outfit. That is why she not only uses them to read or see better, but to protect her gaze from the sun, for which she has a collection of dark glasses, which she herself has said is “uncountable”. Certainly, it is very common to see Jennifer Lopez wearing sunglasses, which help enhance her appearance, be it elegant, informal or on the beach. It comes in all colors and sizes for any occasion. Likewise, the Bronx Diva is the image of the Australian brand Quay specs, which offers various designs and colors with a style that sets the standard in sunglasses fashion.

At 52, Jennifer López is perhaps at her best as an artist and businesswoman. He has scripts to read and scenes to record, as well as concerts and performances. So your prescription glasses or sunglasses are still your ideal ally.