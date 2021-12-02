Jennifer Lawrence to star in Marvel’s Fantastic 4

Likewise, it is known that the director of the film, Jon Watts, is still filming Spider-Man 3, so the production of Fantastic 4 it is not priority. For fans of the movie, Jennifer Lawrence It would not be the favorite actress, rather it is Emily Blunt who would like to see with her husband John Krasinski in the duo Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Remember that Jennifer Lawrence played Mystique in four X-Men movies for Fox, including First class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark phoenix. Since then, Jennifer Lawrence’s films have focused on rounder characters.

After Mystique Jennifer Lawrence he restarted his career with more detailed characters. Christopher polk

In what upcoming movies will we see Jennifer Lawrence perform?

In 2021, Jennifer Lawrence will be the protagonist in Mob Girl, the adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Teresa Carpenter where it will be Arlyne Brickman or a gangster who changes sides and becomes a confidant of the New York police. This same year Don’t look up It is the film that places her in everyone’s eyes again, in the company of her co-star Leonardo Di Caprio. These are two low-level astronomers trying to warn humanity about an asteroid that will destroy the Earth.

On the other hand, in 2022 Jennifer Lawrence will be part of Bad Blood. In this film, will play Elizabeth Holmes: the founder and CEO of Theranos, a health services company that will be investigated for fraud, a situation that will also put the world’s richest woman in trouble according to Forbes. Certainly a list of films to continue in the Hollywood conversation, and that as the followers of Marvel, they taste better.