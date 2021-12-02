Jennifer Lawrence speaks out for the leak of her intimate photos

Jennifer Lawrence suffered from the leak of intimate photos of her when she was just 21 years old, and now the famous confesses that she has not yet overcome the trauma after 7 years.

OTHER NEWS: “Bart, the Bear II”, the bear actor of “The Game of Thrones”, dies

This scandal emerged in 2014 by George Garofano, a hacker Then 26 years old who published intimate photos of various celebrities.

This hacking attack was carried out on several private Apple iCloud accounts, affecting 240 people who were affected. Among them were also Rihanna, Kate Upton, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, among other celebrities.

In the interview, Lawrence said: “Anyone can see my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day. Someone in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever. “

“I feel like the whole damn planet is fucking me in a group, as if there is not a single person in the world who is not able to see these intimate photos of me,” he added.

“You can be at a barbecue and someone can open them on their phone. That was something really impossible to process, “he said.

The actress was the first of more than 100 people high-profile to be the target of the scandal in September 2014, but she remains hopeful that one day “people will forget.”

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as it can. You don’t want anyone to feel welcome in your existence. And I feel that this begins with not including them in this part of my work, “he confessed to the magazine.

Now, the famous one tries to continue with her life with her partner Cooke maroney, waiting for their first child together and the premiere of some of their next projects “Don’t Look Up”.

* With 20 minute information.