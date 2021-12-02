Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities who said NO to bras and ignored criticism – Nueva Mujer

More and more women are losing their fear of showing their bodies without filters and leaving behind the antiquated concepts of “modesty” to wear looks without bras. An example is Jennifer Aniston, who wears styles without worrying so it can be noticed.

For many years, women were brought up with the idea that nipples cannot be noticed Under no circumstances, however, has fashion been transformed and created ideal pieces to wear without a bra.

The famous ones have not been limited, so they have decided to wear this type of garment without fear and letting the natural shape of women be noticeable.

On more than one occasion Jennifer Aniston wore looks without bras. This not only made her dazzle with a fashion reference, but many fans considered her inspiration.

This was demonstrated in one of the Screen Actors Guild Awads, where she wore a white dress completely tight to the body, which she wore without the need for a bra.

In addition to Jennifer Aniston, these celebrities left the bra behind

Jennifer Lopez

The singer is not afraid to show her body as it is and that is how she usually wears some styles that do not require a bra.

Selena Gomez

The former Disney girl doesn’t usually show much, but she has shown that you have no problem wearing outfits without a bra.

Kendall jenner

For Kendall it is quite common not to wear brasIn fact, she is known for showing off her breasts with the most luxurious haute couture outfits.

Miley Cyrus

The singer is not afraid of what they will say and enjoys wearing clothes without bras, this is part of her style on many occasions.