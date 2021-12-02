Jennifer Aniston and her minimalist formula for wearing mom jeans at 50+

Jennifer Aniston found your favorite model of jeans in the nineties and since then he has not stopped using them. His preferences, as far as the most democratic pants in our wardrobe are concerned, have remained constant, putting the mbaggy odels Over the skinny. We have seen this since the series that launched her to stardom, ‘Friends’.

Who was obsessed with the style of Jennifer Aniston in the 90s comedy you know that Rachel Green’s looks with mom jeans, they are as valid today as they were then, more than twenty years later. Flared, boyfriend and straight jeans, have been another of his safe bets to create combinations that are proof of the passage of time, usually betting on other wardrobe staples, without getting too complicated.

Jennifer Aniston has the key to combining mom jeans effectively

Jennifer Aniston keeps you pragmatic when combining a few mom jeans, without complicated patterns or excessive volumes. Usually he opts for models of plain denim, without washes or decorative details, although on occasions it has come to wear slightly torn or folded pants in the hem. For a few decades, their bets to wear them point towards plain T-shirts, shirts or blazers.

He shared a video on his Instagram account in which he exemplifies this. At clip short shows the celebrity demonstrating how to apply a dry moisturizer on the hair of the celebrity makeup artist, Angela Levin, advised by the photographer Chris McMillan. At, Jennifer Aniston take some light denim mom jeans with marked pockets. She combines them with a black turtleneck blouse with long sleeves.

The collections spring-summer 2022 have given a break to versatile mom jeans, to opt for the very low-rise models that accompanied us during the 2000s. However, due to their timeless shape, these are not going anywhere anytime soon. For fall-winter 2021 we saw flashes of this silhouette parade for Alberta Ferretti, Bodgar, Armani Exchange, Celine or Closed.

Hermès, Fall 2021. Hermès / Gorunway.

Closed, the German fashion brand, for example, does the same as Jennifer Aniston and bet on the mom jeans in simple combinations, resorting to White shirts oversize and blazers blacks. Celine resorts to blouses with asymmetric cuts type cut out with blazers brown prints, while Hermès offers them with a denim jacket and blouse with high neck.