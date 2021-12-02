“It’s like a friendship of the soul”: Keanu Reeves gave details about his relationship with Carrie-Anne Moss

USA-. In 1999 the first installment of The Matrix, which would become a trilogy and a resounding success. The film was a complete first for the film industry, and fans are wondering if the same will happen with The Matrix Resurrections, a film that will show what happened to the characters in Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Thanks to the movies of The Matrix, saga that after almost 20 years premieres its fourth installment this December 22, Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss they developed a strong bond that would last for years. The actors are on the cover of the magazine Entertainment weekly and gave details of the development of their friendship, in addition to talking about their respective characters, Neo and Trinity.

“We have been through this experience together as partners. The only way I can describe it is as a friendship of the soul, “he said. Moss for the cover interview of Entertainment Weekly. “Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was a pleasure to sit in front of him and do that again. He has a masterful understanding of the action. I have watched it grow in the last 20 years. I’m amazed, ”added the actress.

“But you have a flavor. It’s Trinity! It’s Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity flavor. All the fierceness and the mind, the focus, the commitment is there in the gestures. Indomitable, wild and controlled, ”he replied. Reeves before the words of Moss. The followers of the saga were surprised to see the return of Trinity to the film, so the actor took the opportunity to joke about the romance between it and Neo.

“Not that I needed it, but certainly the depth of why this movie was made is the sense that it is a love story between Trinity and Neo,” he said. Reeves. The actor recalled the moment when the director Lana Wachowski He first told her about the plot of the new movie and said, “It was one of those phone calls where even though you’re home, you wake up.”