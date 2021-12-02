Is love over? The drastic decision made by Jennifer López and Ben Affleck

Where there was fire, ashes remain and Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez they are the clear example of that. After 17 years, different couples and a career in which they stand out, the actors decided to give love a chance again. It was this 2021 that found them again and, despite the fact that at first they were hiding from the cameras, today they are already firmer than ever.

Official presentations, such as the Venezia Festival or the Met Gala or even quiet walks through the city of Los Angeles are where Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez they shout their love to the four winds. However, after a few months of pure tenderness and tranquility for them, now a new rumor has emerged: is love over? This question began to circulate after a fan discovered her most intimate secret.

According to what the follower of Affleck and López said, they do not follow each other on social networks, and it is true! It turns out that he only follows 94 accounts while she 1321, but there is no trace that the other is among those users. Although, the reality is that neither of them has come out to speak about it and, as they probably will not, fans already have some theories.

The first is that, since their return to the relationship, they have not followed each other and neither will they since they do not see Instagram as a means to exchange compliments. Apparently, for Hollywood stars, this social network is just a means to interact with their fans and promote the current project they are working on.

On the other hand, there are also those people who think that this is nothing more than a strategy of Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez to keep talking about them. However, it should be noted that both are very famous around the world, but very hermetic in terms of their privacy so, the truth is that, unless they come out to clarify it, the truth will never be known.