In the 2022 tax reform, was the declaration in zeros eliminated?

Due to the reform published to article 31, sixth paragraph of the CFF, the last sentence that still reads was eliminated:



This will imply that if any taxpayer in a fiscal year does not obtain income or perform acts or activities, and consequently does not determine taxes to pay or balance in favor, they would not have the duty to present their tax returns; but it is unknown to date if this would only apply to provisional payments, or also to the tax for the year.



It is enough to remember that currently rule 2.8.4.1. of the RMISC 2021, indicates that when due to any of the tax obligations one is obliged to declare, and there is no amount to pay derived from the mechanics of applying the law or balance in favor, it is considered that the authorities are informed of the reasons For which the payment is not made, with the presentation of the corresponding declarations through the “Declarations and Payments” Service.



For its part, numbers 29, section V and 30, section IV of the CFF Regulations, allow individuals who interrupt all their economic activities that give rise to the presentation of periodic declarations, by themselves or on behalf of third parties, that with the presentation of the corresponding suspension notice they are released from filing the periodic statements during the suspension, except for the fiscal year.



This option is extended to legal entities, through rule 2.5.12. of the RMISC 2021, but it is temporary for up to three years.



It is expected, according to the meaning of the reform, that taxpayers who fall into these cases will be effectively released from submitting informative returns. This facility is not new, since previously the first monthly return was presented in zeros and the subsequent ones were exempted from filing.



However, neither in the reform of the aforementioned article 31 of the CFF nor in the explanatory memorandum of the 2022 tax reform is there any precision that allows knowing the specific effects, regarding the obligation to file returns when no income is obtained in a year ; Therefore, it is expected that through the publication of general rules, the SAT will make the pertinent indications, especially when the executive himself indicates that resources are used to receive declarations, so that the savings would justify the meaning of the repeal of the aforementioned provision.

