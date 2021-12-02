In photos: A beheading; Headshot: Here Are Some Tragedies On Film Sets Leading Up To Alec Baldwin’s Deadly Incident | Univision News Events

Batman “The Dark Knight” The filming of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight” in 2007 ended up surrounded by a halo popularly known as the “Batman curse”.

In 2007, special effects expert Conway Wickliffe was killed during a test of a scene with the car used by the superhero, known as the Batmobile.

Wickliffe was 41 years old and died when the vehicle in which he was traveling collided in full test filming on September 24, 2007. The man was carrying a camera and was recording from the back seat with a laptop and, as it became known, he was traveling without seat belt.

Wickliffe was filming the stunts of the other car that was traveling parallel to his vehicle. The 4X4 he was riding in was driven by another special effects technician, Bruce Monroe-Armstrong, who

he was unable to maneuver properly and crashed into a tree.

That death was followed, in January 2008, by the fatal accidental overdose of actor Heath Ledger, 28, who played the Joker in that film.

Also, in April of that year, his co-star Morgan Freeman was seriously injured in a car accident. Batman’s protagonist Christian Bale himself faced accusations of assaulting his mother and sister just before the film’s UK release.

